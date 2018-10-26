Pacers’ Evans to miss Cavs game Saturday

Indiana Pacers guard Tyreke Evans will not play Saturday night at Cleveland because of a violation of team rules, the team announced Friday.

“I was late for practice,” Evans said in a team press release. “This is the most professional and team-oriented organization I have been with in my career. They deserve my best every day, and I am disappointed in myself for causing a distraction that prevents me from being able to help my team tomorrow. I will do better.”

Evans has been a key contributor off the bench in his first season with Indiana, averaging 12.0 points over five games.