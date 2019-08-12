Pacers to open 2019-20 season Oct. 23 at home against Pistons

The Indiana Pacers will launch their pursuit of a first-ever NBA championship when they open the 2019-20 regular season by hosting the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

The Pacers released their regular-season schedule Monday afternoon. The TV schedule will be released at a later date.

After the home opener, the Pacers will visit Cleveland, Detroit and Brooklyn before returning to Indianapolis to host Cleveland on Nov. 1.

The Pacers will have three four-game homestands (one each in in November, February and March) and three five-game road trips. They will play 11 back-to-backs.

Click HERE to view the 2019-20 schedule.