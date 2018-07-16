Pacers sign second-round pick Alize Johnson

The Indiana Pacers‘ second-round draft pick is under contract.

The team announced Monday it has signed forward Alize Johnson, whom they selected 50th overall in the 2018 draft.

Johnson averaged 15.0 points and 11.6 rebounds per game last season as a senior at Missouri State. He averaged 12.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals in five NBA Summer League games for the Pacers in Las Vegas.