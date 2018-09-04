Pacers sign McMillan to contract extension

The Pacers‘ surprising and entertaining run to the playoffs last season — minus Paul George and with a new cast of players — has earned coach Nate McMillan a longer stay in Indiana.

The team announced Tuesday that McMillan, who is entering his third season at the helm, has signed a multi-year contract extension. Per team policy, no terms were released.

“I’m really proud of what Nate and our coaching staff have done,” said Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard. “Nate is very deserving of this extension. We have a wonderful culture and he has been a big part of implementing that culture. He’s a dedicated leader, a very good coach, and we’re lucky to have him here with the Pacers.”

The Pacers are 90-74 under McMillan, who served as the team’s associate head coach for three seasons under Frank Vogel before being promoted. Indiana has made the playoffs both seasons under McMillan, who finished sixth in last season’s Coach of the Year balloting.

The Pacers entered 2017-18 as a projected lottery team by many but finished with a 48-34 record and a No. 5 seed in the East. The Pacers lost to Eastern Conference champion Cleveland in a closely contested, seven-game series in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

“Going back two years ago when I was hired, the trust Larry (Bird) and Mr. Simon had in myself and my staff meant a lot,” McMillan said. “Now with this extension, it’s an affirmation of what we all – front office, coaches, players, staff – are trying to accomplish.”