Pacers sign guard Walt Lemon Jr., exercise options on Leaf, Holiday

Walt Lemon Jr., a guard who has seen limited action in two NBA seasons, has signed with the Indiana Pacers, the team announced Thursday.

Lemon, a 6-3, 183-pounder, will try to earn a roster spot with the Pacers after spending time with Boston, Chicago and New Orleans. He appeared in five games with the Pelicans in 2017-18 and six games with the Bulls last season.

Lemon, 27, was undrafted out of Bradley. He played 43 games in the NBA G League last season, averaging a combined 20.9 points and 8.4 assists per game with Maine (a Celtics affiliate) and Windy City (Bulls).

The Pacers also exercised the options for this season on forward T.J. Leaf and guard Aaron Holiday.

Leaf has career averages of 3.4 points and 1.9 rebounds per game entering his third NBA season.

Holiday averaged 5.9 points and 1.7 assists last season, his first with the Pacers.