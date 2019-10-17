Pacers sign guard Stephan Hicks

The Indiana Pacers expanded their roster by one Thursday, signing guard Stephan Hicks to a contract.

Hicks signed a 10-day contract with the Pacers last season but did not appear in a game. He has played for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants for four seasons, averaging 12.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in his career with the Pacers’ NBA G League affiliate.

The addition of the 6-foot-6, 200-pound guard brings the Indiana roster to 18. The season opens Oct. 23 against Detroit.