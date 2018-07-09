Pacers sign Kyle O’Quinn to reported one-year, $4.5 million deal

The Indiana Pacers announced Monday they have signed free agent forward/center Kyle O’Quinn to a contract.

O’Quinn set new career highs during the 2017-18 season as he averaged 7.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 blocks per game for the New York Knicks. He spent the last three seasons with New York and averaged 6.1 points and 5.2 rebounds over 221 games.

According to the New York Post, the deal is reportedly for one year, $4.5 million.

The decision for @Kyle_OQuinn to come to Indiana was all about "the culture… What you guys have built over the last couple of years." He talked to @PatBoylanPacers about joining the #Pacers ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/5szYGy2fNn — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) July 9, 2018

“We talk about our culture here and Kyle fits it perfectly,” said Pacers’ President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard. “Not only is he a good, solid player, he’s an outstanding person who will help us on the floor and in the locker room. When I met with him last week I was very impressed with his professionalism and thrilled with his desire to be a part of what we are building here.”