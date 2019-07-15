Pacers sign first-round pick Bitadze

First-round draft pick Goga Bitadze is now a member of the Indiana Pacers.

Bitadze, the 18th pick of the 2019 NBA draft, has signed a contract with the Pacers, the team announced Monday.

Bitadze averaged 12.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game last season with KK Buducnost and won the Euroleague Rising Star Award. The 6-foot-11, 245-pound center previously played in the Serbian League and the Adriatic League, winning MVP honors in the latter circuit.