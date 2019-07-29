Pacers sign ex-76ers guard McConnell, re-sign Sumner

The Indiana Pacers have brought in another free agent to bolster their backcourt, signing veteran T.J. McConnell from the Philadelphia 76ers.

McConnell, 27, played the first four seasons of his NBA career in Philadelphia, averaging 6.4 points, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game as a pro. He played 76 games last season, averaging 6.4 points and 3.4 assists while shooting 52.5 percent from the field.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound guard joined the 76ers after going undrafted in 2015. He played in college at Duquesne and then Arizona.

The Pacers also announced Monday they have re-signed Edmond Sumner, who began last season on a two-way contract with the Pacers before signing a new contract in February. He averaged 9.1 minutes while playing 23 games (two starts) for Indiana. The 6-5, 196-pound guard also ranked 11th in the NBA G League by averaging 22.1 points in 26 starts for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.