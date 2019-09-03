Pacers sign 25-year-old G League center Amida Brimah

The Indiana Pacers have beefed up their training camp roster with the signing of free agent center Amida Brimah.

Brimah, who went undrafted in 2017 after playing four seasons at UConn, played with the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League in 2017-18 and 2018-19. The 6-foot-10, 230-pounder averaged 7.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game over those two seasons and was named to the NBA G League All-Defensive Team twice.

Brimah, 25, played for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA Summer League in July.