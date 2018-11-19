Pacers send Anigbogu back to Fort Wayne

The Indiana Pacers have returned center Ike Anigbogu to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, their affiliate in the NBA G League.

Anigbogu, who moves back and forth between Indiana and Fort Wayne regularly, did not play in the Pacers’ win over Atlanta on Saturday, the day of his most recent call-up. He has appeared in one game for Indiana this season.

Anigbogu, 20, has played in four games for the Mad Ants, averaging 10.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.