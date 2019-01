It’s back to the Mad Ants for Ike Anigbogu, who was assigned to the Indiana Pacers’ G League affiliate on Monday.

Anigbogu, 20, did not play during his latest stint with the Pacers. He had been recalled from Fort Wayne on Friday.

The center is averaging 29.3 minutes, 11.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over 14 games with Fort Wayne this season.