Pacers send Anigbogu, Johnson to Fort Wayne

It’s back to the NBA G League for center Ike Anigbogu and forward Alize Johnson, who were assigned to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Pacers announced Wednesday.

Johnson, 22, is averaging 19.3 points and 13.9 rebounds in 18 Mad Ants games this season. The 2018 second-round pick out of Missouri State has appeared in 11 Pacers games as a rookie.

Anigbogu, 20, has made cameos in three Pacers games in his second pro season after being selected in the second round in 2017. He is averagiong 11.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over 19 games with Fort Wayne.