Pacers send Edmond Sumner to Fort Wayne
FOX Sports Indiana
Edmond Sumner, who has not played for the Pacers since being signed to an NBA contract Feb. 11, was assigned to Indiana’s NBA G League affiliate in Fort Wayne.
Sumner, who had been a two-way player, appeared in 17 games for Indiana, starting two, prior to signing the new contract. He is averaging 2.4 points and 9.8 minutes per game.
The 23-year-old guard averaged 23.9 points and 3.6 assists over 17 games with the Mad Ants earlier this season. He was drafted out of Xavier in the second round in 2017.