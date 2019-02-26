Pacers send Edmond Sumner to Fort Wayne

Edmond Sumner, who has not played for the Pacers since being signed to an NBA contract Feb. 11, was assigned to Indiana’s NBA G League affiliate in Fort Wayne.

Sumner, who had been a two-way player, appeared in 17 games for Indiana, starting two, prior to signing the new contract. He is averaging 2.4 points and 9.8 minutes per game.

The 23-year-old guard averaged 23.9 points and 3.6 assists over 17 games with the Mad Ants earlier this season. He was drafted out of Xavier in the second round in 2017.