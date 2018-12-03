Pacers return Anigbogu to Mad Ants

Now with three games and six minutes of NBA experience this season under his belt, center Ike Anigbogu is on his way back to the NBA G League.

The Pacers announced Monday they have assigned Anigbogu to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, for whom he plays significant minutes (30.7 per game) when he isn’t riding the pine for the Pacers.

Anigbogu, 20, is 0 for 3 from the field with three rebounds and a blocked shot in his brief time on the court for the Pacers this season.

The second-year-player from UCLA is averaging 12.2 points and 9.8 rebounds over five games with Fort Wayne.