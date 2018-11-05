Pacers return Anigbogu to Mad Ants

Center Ike Anigbogu‘s latest stay with the Pacers was brief. After being recalled Saturday, he was returned to the Mad Ants on Monday. He did not play in Saturday’s win over the Celtics.

Anigbogu, 20, played in Fort Wayne’s season opener Friday, scoring seven points and grabbing 11 rebounds in 30 minutes in a loss to Sioux Falls. The Pacers’ affiliate in the NBA G League does not play again until Friday.

Anigbogu has played in one game with the Pacers this season, going 0 for 2 from the field while collecting a rebound, a blocked shot and a turnover in two minutes of play against the Nets in October.