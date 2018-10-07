Pacers rest starting five, drop second preseason game in overtime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Indiana Pacers rested their entire projected starting five against the Memphis Grizzlies in Saturday’s preseason loss.

Victor Oladipo, Darren Collison, Thad Young, Myles Turner, and Bojan Bogdanovic all sat out.

The Grizzlies sat some regulars as well, including Mike Conley and Marc Gasol. Neither of these moves come as a surprise given that Memphis was playing a preseason back-to-back and both of those veterans played Friday against Atlanta.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 18 points and Wayne Selden had 16 points, nine assists and two steals for Memphis.

Garrett Temple and Yuta Watanabe, who was 5-of-7 shooting, added 11 points apiece.

Domantas Sabonis had 17 points, 14 rebounds and four assists for Indiana (1-1). Aaron Holiday, picked 23rd overall in June’s draft, hit 4 of 8 from 3-point range and finished with 20 points but committed eight turnovers.

The Pacers will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road in their third preseason game Monday.