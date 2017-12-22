Pacers recall Leaf, Anigbogu, Sumner from Mad Ants

After heading to the NBA G-League last weekend, all three of the Indiana Pacers’ 2017 draftees are returning to the NBA.

The Pacers announced Friday that they have recalled T.J. Leaf and Ike Anigbogu from the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the G-League. Two-way player Edmond Sumner will also return to the Pacers from Fort Wayne.

Leaf, the Pacers’ first-round pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, played in three games while assigned to Fort Wayne, averaging 32.7 minutes, 23.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest. Anigbogu, who has shuttled back and forth between the Pacers and Mad Ants this season after being selected in the second round, has played seven games with Fort Wayne and has averaged 23.8 minutes, 6.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Sumner, the Pacers’ second second-rounder, has yet to play for either the Pacers or the Mad Ants as he recovers from knee surgery.