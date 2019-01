Forward Alize Johnson, who has been on fire for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, was recalled by the Pacers from their G League affiliate Tuesday.

Johnson, 22, is averaging 19.3 points and 13.9 points over 18 games with Fort Wayne.

The 6-foot-9, 212-pounder has made brief appearances in four Pacers games in earlier stints with the club. He was Indiana’s second-round draft pick in 2018 from Missouri State.