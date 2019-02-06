Anigbogu recalled from Fort Wayne but won’t play Thursday

Ike Anigbogu is back for another stint with the Indiana Pacers, though it looks like the center won’t be seeing any actual game minutes after being recalled from the NBA G League on Wednesday.

Anigbogu, 20, has appeared in only three games with the Pacers this season but has played well during his frequent opportunities with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. A 2017 second-round draft pick out of UCLA, Anigbogu is averaging 11.1 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over 21 Mad Ants games this season.

Shortly after announcing Anigbogu’s call-up, the Pacers released their injury report for Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers, listing Anigbogu as out with a sore left knee.

Doug McDermott was also listed on the report as out with a rib injury.