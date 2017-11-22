Pacers recall Anigbogu from Fort Wayne

Fresh off a pair of games with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Ike Anigbogu has been summoned back to the NBA by the Indiana Pacers.

Anigbogu, a 19-year-old rookie from UCLA, had been sent to the Pacers’ NBA G-League affiliate Nov. 15 to get him some playing time. He had scored just four points while averaging 2.8 minutes in 14 games with the Pacers this season before going to Fort Wayne.

The 6-foot-10, 262-pound center averaged 12.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in his two games with the Mad Ants.