Ike Anigbogu is back with the Pacers following his most recent stint with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

The Pacers recalled the 20-year-old center from their G League affiliate Friday.

Anigbogu, who has made brief appearances in three Indiana games this season, is averaging 29.3 minutes, 11.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over 14 games with Fort Wayne this season. The Pacers drafted him in the second round out of UCLA in 2017.