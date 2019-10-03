Pacers preseason games from India air live Friday and Saturday on FOX Sports Indiana

The Indiana Pacers’ preseason games vs. the Sacramento Kings in Mumbai, India, will air live on FOX Sports Indiana on Friday and Saturday (Oct. 4 and 5) at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Chris Denari (play-by-play) and Quinn Buckner (analyst) will call the action. The games will also stream live on FOX Sports GO.

FOX Sports Indiana, the television home of the Pacers, will televise 81 regular-season games in 2019-20.