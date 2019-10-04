Pacers’ new starters fuel comeback in 132-131 OT win in preseason opener

An Indiana Pacers roster loaded with new faces came back from a 21-point first-half deficit to beat the Sacramento Kings 132-131 in overtime in the teams’ preseason opener in Mumbai, India.

T.J. Warren scored a team-high 30 points, Jeremy Lamb added 20 and Malcolm Brogdon had 15 points and a team-high 14 assists for the Pacers. Those three started alongside returnees Myles Turner and Domas Sabonis.

Sabonis had 21 points and 12 rebounds, while Turner led the Pacers with 13 rebounds and contributed 11 points.

The Pacers and Kings were playing the first of two preseason matchups in the NBA India Games, the first NBA games ever played in India.