Pacers’ Brogdon is wearing mask at practice in Florida

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon, one of the NBA players who tested positive for COVID-19, says he has been wearing a mask at practice for two reasons: To help get in shape and to make his teammates comfortable he won’t spread the disease.

Brogdon was a late arrival in Orlando, Florida, after announcing June 24 that he had a positive test. He returned to practice for the first time Wednesday and intends to wear the mask until games start.

“I feel really good,” Brogdon said. “My conditioning is not where I want it to be, of course. It’s not NBA shape. But I’ve heard people say I look more in shape than they thought I would. I will definitely be in shape by the time games start.”

Coach Nate McMillan said the decision is entirely up to Brogdon.

“He doesn’t have to do that,” McMillan said. “But we haven’t really thought about it (spreading) because of all the testing we have to go through.”

Brogdon also is coming back from a torn quad muscle in his thigh he suffered March 4. The Pacers had listed Brogdon as week to week when the season was suspended in mid-March.

He also says he intends to carry a message on the back of his jersey, though he declined to say what it will say.