Pacers make another offseason move, sign Jeremy Lamb

The Pacers continued their busy offseason Sunday, officially signing free-agent Jeremy Lamb.

Lamb, a University of Connecticut product, has spent seven seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte Hornets.

Lamb set new career highs during the 2018-19 regular season with Charlotte. He averaged 15.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Over seven NBA seasons, Lamb has averaged 10.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.