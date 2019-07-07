Pacers make another offseason move, sign Jeremy Lamb
FOX Sports
The Pacers continued their busy offseason Sunday, officially signing free-agent Jeremy Lamb.
Lamb, a University of Connecticut product, has spent seven seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte Hornets.
Lamb set new career highs during the 2018-19 regular season with Charlotte. He averaged 15.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.
Over seven NBA seasons, Lamb has averaged 10.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.
