Pacers list Lamb, McConnell as probable for Saturday vs. Magic

The Pacers, who have been beset by injuries all season, are hoping to get two players back Saturday.

The team announced Friday on Twitter that guard/forward Jeremy Lamb and guard T.J. McConnell are probable for Saturday’s game against the Magic.

Guard Malcolm Brogdon (sore back) was listed as doubtful, while guard Edmond Sumner (right hand), forward JaKarr Sampson (sore back) and, of course, All-Star guard Victor Oladipo (knee) are out.

Lamb has missed the Pacers’ last seven games with a left ankle injury. He has played in only five games this season, but when active he has produced, averaging 17.0 points per game.

McConnell, whose playing time increased as other players went down, sat out Indiana’s last two games with a sore right groin. Prior to the injury he had scored in double digits in three of his last four games while averaging 6.8 assists.

The Pacers (8-6) open a four-game homestand Saturday night.