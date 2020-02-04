Pacers struggle to contain Porzingis, fall 112-103 to Mavericks

INDIANAPOLIS — Kristaps Porzingis had 38 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 112-103 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

Porzingis shot 6 of 13 on 3-pointers and made all 12 of his free throws. Tim Hardaway Jr. contributed 25 points for Dallas, which played without injured All-Star Luka Doncic (ankle) for the third straight game.

Domas Sabonis led the Pacers with 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting to go with 12 rebounds and nine assists. Malcolm Brogdon added 14 points.

Victor Oladipo hit sank a 3-pointer for Indiana with five seconds left in the third quarter to close the deficit to 82-77.

The Pacers cut the margin to 96-93 on a three-point play by Sabonis with 5:09 left, but the Mavericks were able to maintain control. Porzingis sank two free throws with 32 seconds remaining to make it 110-103.

After missing the first 47 games of the season while rehabbing a ruptured quadriceps tendon in his right knee, Oladipo has struggled with his shooting since returning last week. He was 4 of 17 from the field against the Mavericks, including 1 for 10 from 3-point range, after going 4 of 22 overall and 2 for 11 on 3s in the previous two games. Oladipo had been sidelined since getting injured on Jan. 23, 2019.

The Pacers shot 52% in taking a 55-53 lead at halftime. Dallas shot 42.9% but nearly made up the difference by going 9 for 20 on 3s while Indiana was 4 of 18.

For the game, the Mavericks shot 41.9% from the floor and 40% on 3s. The Pacers shot 46% and 21% on 3s.

Oladipo: “I feel like I’m taking good shots — open shots that I’ve made my whole life — so I’m just going to keep shooting them to the best of my abilities. I seem to make the ones that are really far away for some reason, but I can’t make the ones that are a little closer.” pic.twitter.com/kB86ukAXYM — FOX Sports Indiana (@FSIndiana) February 4, 2020

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Doncic, averaging 28.8 points per game, sat out again with a right ankle sprain. … J.J. Barea sprained his left ankle in the second quarter and did not return. He had three points in nine minutes.

Pacers: T.J. Warren, averaging 18.1 points per game, was sidelined due to concussion protocol. Warren hit his head on the floor in Saturday’s home loss to the New York Knicks. … The teams play again March 8 in Dallas.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Host the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

Pacers: Play at Toronto on Wednesday and then return home to face the Raptors on Friday. Indiana won the first meeting with the defending NBA champions 120-115 in overtime at home on Dec. 23.