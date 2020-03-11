Pacers’ Lamb undergoes successful knee surgery

Several weeks after suffering a multitude of knee injuries that prematurely ended his 2019-20 season, Indiana Pacers swingman Jeremy Lamb underwent successful surgery on Wednesday.

Lamb had his torn left anterior cruciate ligament and torn lateral meniscus, both of which were sustained during the Pacers’ game at Toronto on Feb. 23, repaired in New York City. The 27-year-old is also recovering from a lateral femoral condylar fracture. He will be out indefinitely.

Lamb, a first-year Pacer who spent most of the season filling in as Indiana’s starting shooting guard while Victor Oladipo recovered from a major knee injury of his own, averaged 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 46 games (42 starts).