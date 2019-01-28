Oladipo undergoes successful knee surgery

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo underwent successful surgery for a ruptured tendon in his right knee Monday.

Team officials have ruled out Oladipo for the rest of this season but did not provide an updated timetable Monday for his return.

Oladipo was injured in Wednesday’s victory over Toronto. He was taken off the court on a stretcher and an MRI confirmed the extent of the injury.

He was averaging a team high 19.2 points and was hoping to make the All-Star Game for the second straight season. Tyreke Evans replaced Oladipo in the starting lineup and scored nine points in Saturday’s loss at Memphis.