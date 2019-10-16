Pacers fall 119-111 to Timberwolves in preseason finale

The Indiana Pacers fell 119-111 to the Minnesota Timberwolves in their preseason finale on Tuesday night.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 33 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocks to lead the Timberwolves.

Robert Covington added 10 points and 19 boards, and each Minnesota (2-2) starter scored at least nine points.

Domantas Sabonis had 11 points and 13 rebounds in the first half for Indiana (3-1). No other starter for the Pacers reached double-digit scoring. Doug McDermott and first-round pick Goga Bitadze, who was seeing his first action of the preseason, each scored 14 points off the bench.