Pacers’ Sabonis named to first NBA All-Star team

Domas Sabonis was named to his first NBA All-Star team on Thursday night.
Indiana Pacers center Domas Sabonis has taken his game to the next level this season, and he was rewarded for his improvement on Thursday night as the NBA announced that he’ll be an Eastern Conference reserve in next month’s All-Star Game.

Sabonis, 23, leads the Pacers in rebounds (12.8 per game) while ranking second in scoring (18.0 points), third in assists (4.0) and second in field goal percentage (53.5%). He ranks third in the NBA with 37 double-doubles and collected the first two triple-doubles of his career on the Pacers’ recent road trip.

With Sabonis’ selection, both players acquired by the Pacers in the 2017 trade that sent Paul George to Oklahoma City have been named All-Stars since coming to Indiana. Sabonis joins Victor Oladipo, who was an All-Star in both 2018 and ’19.