Pacers’ Sabonis to compete in All-Star Skills Challenge

Indiana Pacers center Domas Sabonis found out recently that he’ll be in the national spotlight later this month as he participates in his first NBA All-Star Game. The 23-year-old got some more good news on Tuesday, as he was selected to participate in the 2020 Taco Bell® Skills Challenge, which will take place on All-Star Saturday in Chicago.

Sabonis is one of five 2020 NBA All-Star selections in the eight-player field, joined by the Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo, the Milwaukee Bucks’ Khris Middleton, the Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam and the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum. The Los Angeles Clippers’ Patrick Beverley, the Brooklyn Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie and the Detroit Pistons’ Derrick Rose will make up the rest of the field.

The Skills Challenge is a three-round, obstacle-course competition that tests the players’ dribbling, passing, agility and 3-point shooting. Featuring a mix of guards and frontcourt players, the event showcases a head-to-head, bracket-style tournament format. First-round matchups will be determined on the night of the event.

Sabonis is enjoying a banner season with the Pacers, averaging 18.3 points, 12.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. He ranks second on the team with a 54.0% field-goal percentage and has posted the first two triple-doubles of his NBA career this season.