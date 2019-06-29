Darren Collison announces retirement after 10-season NBA career

Veteran point guard Darren Collison, who had two two-season stints with the Indiana Pacers during a 10-year NBA career, announced his retirement on Friday night.

The 31-year-old had been the Pacers’ starting point guard for each of the last two seasons but was set to hit free agency this weekend. Collison is certainly leaving the game on his own terms, as he averaged 11.2 points, 6.0 assists and 3.1 rebounds over 76 games and is just one season removed from leading the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage (46.8% during the 2017-18 season). Collison, who spent more time with the Pacers — a total of four seasons — than with any other team during his decade in the association, finishes with averages of 12.5 points, 5.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds for his career.

The Pacers congratulated Collison on his retirement via Twitter on Saturday, with team president Kevin Prichard releasing a statement:

A decade in the NBA and retiring a Pacer. Congratulations on an incredible career, DC! pic.twitter.com/QWEKuQazDv — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) June 29, 2019

“Without question, he made us a better team and made the sacrifices to do so.” – @PacersKev We wish you nothing but the best, @Darren_Collison. pic.twitter.com/2VDxGaaiph — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) June 29, 2019

With Cory Joseph, Collison’s backup for the last two seasons, also set to become a free agent this weekend, the Pacers’ in-house options at point guard currently include Aaron Holiday and Edmond Sumner.