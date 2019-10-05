Pacers complete two-game sweep in Mumbai, top Kings 130-106

The Indiana Pacers completed a two-game sweep against the Sacramento Kings in Mumbai, India, cruising to a 130-106 win on Saturday.

The Pacers’ bench erupted for 91 of the Pacers’ 130 points in the victory. Alize Johnson led the team with 17 points.

In the second quarter, the Pacers surged for 46 points and carried a 71-59 lead into halftime.

Eight Pacers scored in double-figures while the team shot 15 for 29 on three-point attempts. The Pacers also finished with 35 assists in the victory.