Center Ike Anigbogu is back with the Pacers after getting the call from the team’s NBA G League affiliate the Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Sunday.

Anigbogu has worked mainly with the Mad Ants this season, starting in 19 games, averaging 27.5 minutes, 11.1 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.

The 20-year-old has appeared in three games with the Pacers this season, averaging two minutes and no points.