Pacers assign Oladipo to Mad Ants for another afternoon of practice

Victor Oladipo was assigned to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants for the second time in a week, again to get him some practice time as he rehabs from a major knee injury.

Oladipo was scheduled to practice with the club’s NBA G League affiliate in Fort Wayne on Sunday, then be recalled after practice.

The Pacers made similar moves Tuesday, when the Mad Ants were in Indianapolis and Oladipo practiced with them.

The All-Star guard has been out since suffering a ruptured quadriceps muscle in January.