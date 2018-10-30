Pacers assign Anigbogu to Mad Ants with season opening Friday

Ike Anigbogu went 0 for 2 from the field while collecting a rebound, a blocked shot and a turnover in two minutes of play against the Nets in his lone NBA appearance this season.
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Spor

Ike Anigbogu‘s journey back and forth between Indianapolis and Fort Wayne continued Tuesday with his assignment to the Pacers‘ NBA G League affiliate.

Anigbogu, 20, has appeared in one game with the Pacers this season, though he has been on the roster for a few more. The 6-foot-10 center played in 20 Mad Ants games last season, averaging 8.7 points and 6.5 rebounds.

The Mad Ants open their 2018-19 schedule Friday at the Sioux Falls Skyforce.