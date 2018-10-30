Pacers assign Anigbogu to Mad Ants with season opening Friday
FOX Sports Indiana
Ike Anigbogu‘s journey back and forth between Indianapolis and Fort Wayne continued Tuesday with his assignment to the Pacers‘ NBA G League affiliate.
Anigbogu, 20, has appeared in one game with the Pacers this season, though he has been on the roster for a few more. The 6-foot-10 center played in 20 Mad Ants games last season, averaging 8.7 points and 6.5 rebounds.
The Mad Ants open their 2018-19 schedule Friday at the Sioux Falls Skyforce.