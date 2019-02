When the Indiana Pacers open the post-All-Star break portion of their schedule Friday night, they will be without rookie forward Alize Johnson.

The Pacers assigned Johnson, a 2018 second-round draft pick from Missouri State, to their G League affiliate in Fort Wayne.

Johnson, 22, is averaging 19.2 points and 13.6 rebounds over 25 games with the Mad Ants this season. He has made cameos in 11 Pacers games, totaling six points and eight rebounds.