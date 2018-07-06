Pacers announce signings of free agents Evans, McDermott

The Indiana Pacers on Friday announced the signings of two free agents who should help put points on the board — Tyreke Evans and Doug McDermott.

“The upside for us with Doug and Tyreke for our team at this time is obvious: They both can score,” said Kevin Pritchard, the team’s president of basketball operations.

Evans, a 6-foot-6 guard, averaged 19.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game in 52 games with Memphis last season. He has averaged 16.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists over his nine-year NBA career with Sacramento (which drafted him fourth overall in 2009), New Orleans and Memphis.

“With Tyreke, we thought we needed a secondary ball-handler to not only complement Victor (Oladipo), but he can turn it downhill and make plays for others,” Pritchard said.

McDermott, the 11th overall pick of the 2014 draft by the Bulls, has played for Chicago, Oklahoma City, New York and Dallas in his four-season NBA career, averaging 7.9 points and a 40.3 3-point field-goal percentage. The 6-8 forward averaged 7.8 points and 2.5 rebounds over 81 games last season with the Knicks and Mavericks. He also a career-high 42.6 percent from 3-point range.

“In Doug’s case, we were looking for elite shooting, but we were also impressed with how he moves without the ball and his spot-up shooting,” Pritchard said.

Added Pritchard: “We think both are very solid basketball players. They know the game, they know what they need to work on, and based on our conversations with them, they will fit in well with what we established here last year: players who want to win, players who are good teammates, players who will do what it takes to get better, both individually and for the team.”