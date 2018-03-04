Pacers announce signing of Trevor Booker

The Indiana Pacers made the long-rumored signing of Trevor Booker official on Saturday, adding the veteran big man to the team.

Booker, a 6-8, 228-pound forward, is in his eighth season in the NBA. Drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2010 (first round, 23rd overall) out of Clemson University, Booker was traded to the Washington Wizards on draft night and spent four seasons with the Wizards before signing with the Utah Jazz in July 2014. Most recently, Booker signed with the Brooklyn Nets in July 2016 before being traded to Philadelphia on Dec. 7, 2017. He was waived by the 76ers on March 1.

Indy, let’s work!!!! — Trevor Booker (@35_Fitz) February 28, 2018

“As we head into this final stretch of the season Trevor will add to the depth of our roster,” said Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard. “Not only is he a solid player and a solid team player, his character fits with our team and what we are trying to accomplish.”

Booker has career averages of 7.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. For the 2017-18 season, he is averaging 6.6 points and 4.7 rebounds over 51 games.

Booker will wear jersey #20 and is expected to be in uniform with the Pacers when they face the Milwaukee Bucks at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Monday.