Pacers acquire Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin, expected to waive both

The Indiana Pacers got in on the NBA trade deadline circus on Thursday, but two players they acquired might not be around for long.

On Thursday, the Pacers announced a deal to bring in Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin, along with a second-round draft pick in 2021 and the rights to Maarty Leunen, currently playing in Italy, from the Houston Rockets in exchange for cash considerations.

It’s been a wild week-plus for both Stauskas and Baldwin, who played their final game with the Portland Trail Blazers on January 30 before being dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Rodney Hood. From there, the Cavs dealt the pair to the Houston Rockets.

And, it appears, their ride might not be over quite yet.

Sources: Rockets will send only a second-round pick to Pacers, no cash in deal. Pacers will waive Stauskas and Baldwin. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019

Stauskas, a 25-year-old shooting guard, has averaged 15.3 minutes per game and appeared in 44 games this season — all with the Trail Blazers.

Baldwin, a 22-year-old point guard, has appeared in 16 games this season, averaging just under six minutes.