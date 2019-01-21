Hoosiers hire longtime play-caller DeBoer as offensive coordinator

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana Hoosiers have hired longtime play-caller Kalen DeBoer as their associate head coach and offensive coordinator.

Coach Tom Allen made the announcement Monday. DeBoer replaces Mike DeBord, who retired in late December.

DeBoer spent the last two seasons as Fresno State’s offensive coordinator after serving as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Eastern Michigan from 2014-16.

At both stops, DeBoer took over offenses that ranked lower than 110th and turned them into top-50 units. Fresno State went 22-6 the last two seasons after going 4-20 in the two seasons before DeBoer’s arrival.

DeBoer also won three NAIA national championships at the University of Sioux Falls and has called plays for 19 seasons.