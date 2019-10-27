Indiana beats Nebraska 38-31 behind Ramsey’s career day

LINCOLN, Neb. — Peyton Ramsey passed for a career-high 351 yards and two touchdowns, Whop Philyor caught 14 balls for 178 yards, and Indiana became bowl eligible with a 38-31 win over Nebraska on Saturday.

The Hoosiers (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) won a third straight conference game in the same season for the first time since 1993 and won in Lincoln for the first time since 1959. Nebraska (4-4, 2-3) lost its second straight game.

Ramsey, making his third start of the season in place of an injured Michael Penix Jr., put the Hoosiers up 31-24 with a two-yard pass to tight end Matt Bjorson on the last play of the third quarter.

Kanawai Noa fumbled on the Huskers’ next possession, and the Hoosiers went 57 yards for a two-touchdown lead with 12 minutes left.

Ramsey, the two-year starter before being beaten out by Penix in the preseason, completed 27 of 40 passes while making Indiana eligible for a bowl for the first time since 2016. Philyor caught 14 passes in a game for the second time this season.

Nebraska started Noah Vedral in place of the injured Adrian Martinez, and he was helped off the field in the second quarter with an undisclosed injury.

Freshman Luke McCaffrey entered and, on his second series, led a six-play, 74-yard touchdown drive for a 21-16 halftime lead.

David Ellis put the Hoosiers up 24-21, and it was tied after Barret Pickering’s 30-yard field goal for Nebraska.

The Hoosiers regained the lead on Ramsey’s 2-yard pass to Bjorson, and after Noa fumbled, Steve Scott ran nine yards for a two-touchdown lead after the Hoosiers converted a fourth-and-7.

McCaffrey led a quick scoring drive that Wan’Dale Robinson finished with a four-yard run to pull the Huskers within seven.

Vedral returned for the Huskers’ final drive, but they turned the ball over on downs near midfield and the Hoosiers ran out the clock.

THE TAKEAWAY

Indiana: There really is no drop-off with Ramsey at quarterback. He played one of his best games for the Hoosiers, who riddled the Huskers with crossing routes and other short passes. The defense came in ranked 18th nationally, but it struggles when going against better-than-average offenses.

Nebraska: The Huskers’ defense had no answer for Ramsey, and the offense hurt itself with two turnovers that were turned into touchdowns. Robinson continues to be the most consistent offensive weapon, and JD Spielman remains the most dependable receiver with five catches for 97 yards.

UP NEXT

Indiana hosts Northwestern on Nov. 2.

Nebraska visits Purdue on Nov. 2.