Randle El, Stubblefield, Burton on 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Georgia cornerback Champ Bailey, Syracuse defensive end Dwight Freeney and Kansas State running back Darren Sproles will appear on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot for the first time.

The National Football Foundation on Tuesday announced the 78 players and seven coaches from major college football who are up for selection to the Atlanta-based Hall of Fame. There also are 99 players and 33 coaches from outside the highest level of college football eligible for induction.

Among the other notable players on the ballot for the first time are kickers Sebastian Janikowski of Florida State and Luis Zendejas of Arizona State and quarterback Ken Dorsey from Miami.

Also on the ballot are Indiana quarterback Antwaan Randle El and Purdue receivers Taylor Stubblefield and Larry Burton.

At the end of his career in 2001, Randle El had rushed for more yards (3,895) than any quarterback in Football Bowl Subdivision history. He also was the first player in FBS history to pass for 6,000 yards and rush for 3,000 yards in a career.

Stubblefield set the NCAA record for career receptions (316) when he left Purdue after the 2004 season, a season in which he was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award (nation’s best receiver). The wideout led the Big Ten in receptions for three consecutive seasons (2002-04). Burton was named the Outstanding College Athlete of America in 1974, the second of consecutive seasons in which he led the Boilermakers in receiving.

The College Hall of Fame class of 2021 will be announced early next year.

The ballot was sent to more than 12,000 National Football Foundation members. Votes will be tabulated and then the NFF honors court will select the class of 2021 from the top vote-getters.