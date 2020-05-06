IHSAA announces that sports can resume July 1

The Indiana High School Athletic Association has announced the resumption of prep sports around the state can tentatively begin July 1.

All school-sponsored athletic activities were put on hold in March and later canceled because of school closures due to the new coronavirus. Those policies will remain in place through June.

The resumption of prep sports remains contingent on the state’s ability to gradually reopen for business under the plan outlined last week by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

If the the guidelines are met, athletes would be able to work out with teammates and coaches through at least Aug. 1.

The decision comes after Jennifer McCormick, Indiana’s superintendent of public instruction, clarified that June 30 will be the end of the traditionally defined school year.