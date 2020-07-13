Fever to open season July 25 against defending champ Mystics

The Indiana Fever will open 2020 season play on Saturday, July 25, against the reigning WNBA champion Washington Mystics — the team for which Marianne Stanley was an assistant coach before moving to Indiana in the offseason to become the Fever’s head coach.

The team’s 22-game schedule was announced Monday. The Fever will face each WNBA team twice.

“This season presents a tremendous challenge for every team, but we are looking forward to finally getting back on the court to compete,” said Tamika Catchings, the club’s vice president of basketball operations and general manager. “Our players and coaching staff have been diligently working to make sure we are all prepared when the regular season begins.”

The season will be contained at a single site in Bradenton, Florida, where three games a day will be played. The WNBA will use its traditional playoff format with eight teams reaching the postseason and a single-elimination game being played in the opening two rounds.

The full regular-season schedule: