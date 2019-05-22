Indiana Fever and FSI announce 2019 broadcast schedule

INDIANAPOLIS – Every Indiana Fever game of the 2019 season will again be broadcast live – either online or on television, with local and regional TV networks highlighting coverage for what is the club’s 20th WNBA season.

Fever fans will have live video options for all 34 regular season games including 11 produced by regional and local partners FOX Sports Indiana and WISH-TV/MyINDY-TV 23.

FOX Sports Indiana and WISH-TV/MyINDY-TV 23 telecasts feature fifth-year Fever broadcaster Pat Boylan assuming play-by-play duties on both packages. Boylan will be joined by nationally acclaimed analyst Debbie Antonelli on games aired by FSI, and former Fever point guard Tully Bevilaqua on games broadcast on WISH-TV/MyINDY-TV 23.

For the 20th straight season, the Fever partner with regional sports network FOX Sports Indiana. Coverage tips off in June with home games against Phoenix (June 9) and Chicago (June 15). The six-game FSI schedule is capped by consecutive games down the stretch, August 29 against Los Angeles and September 1 at Minnesota.

A complete broadcast schedule is below: