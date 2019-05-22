Indiana Fever and FSI announce 2019 broadcast schedule

 INDIANAPOLIS – Every Indiana Fever game of the 2019 season will again be broadcast live – either online or on television, with local and regional TV networks highlighting coverage for what is the club’s 20th WNBA season.

Fever fans will have live video options for all 34 regular season games including 11 produced by regional and local partners FOX Sports Indiana and WISH-TV/MyINDY-TV 23.

FOX Sports Indiana and WISH-TV/MyINDY-TV 23 telecasts feature fifth-year Fever broadcaster Pat Boylan assuming play-by-play duties on both packages. Boylan will be joined by nationally acclaimed analyst Debbie Antonelli on games aired by FSI, and former Fever point guard Tully Bevilaqua on games broadcast on WISH-TV/MyINDY-TV 23.

For the 20th straight season, the Fever partner with regional sports network FOX Sports Indiana. Coverage tips off in June with home games against Phoenix (June 9) and Chicago (June 15). The six-game FSI schedule is capped by consecutive games down the stretch, August 29 against Los Angeles and September 1 at Minnesota.

 A complete broadcast schedule is below:

MAY

 

 

OPPONENT

TIME

TV

LIVE STREAMING OPTIONS

Fri.

24

at

New York

8:00 p.m.

WNBA League Pass

Tue.

28

at

Connecticut

7:00 p.m.

CBSSN

CBSSportsNetwork.com

JUNE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sat.

1

New York

7:00 p.m.

WISH-TV

WNBA League Pass

Fri.

7

Dallas

7:00 p.m.

CBSSN

CBSSportsNetwork.com

Sun.

9

Phoenix

4:00 p.m.

FSI

WNBA League Pass, FOX Sports GO

Tue.

11

Seattle

7:00 p.m.

Twitter, WNBA League Pass

Thu.

13

at

Dallas

8:00 p.m.

CBSSN

CBSSportsNetwork.com

Sat.

15

Chicago

7:00 p.m.

FSI

WNBA League Pass, FOX Sports GO

Wed.

19

at

Atlanta

11:00 a.m.

Twitter, WNBA League Pass

Fri.

21

at

Chicago

8:00 p.m.

WNBA League Pass

Sun.

23

at

Seattle

7:00 p.m.

WNBA League Pass

Tue.

25

Minnesota

7:00 p.m.

CBSSN

CBSSportsNetwork.com

Fri.

28

at

Phoenix

10:00 p.m.

CBSSN

CBSSportsNetwork.com

Sat.

29

at

Las Vegas

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN

CBSSportsNetwork.com

JULY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fri.

5

at

Dallas

8:00 p.m.

CBSSN

CBSSportsNetwork.com

Wed.

10

Las Vegas

12:00 p.m.

WNBA League Pass

Fri.

12

Los Angeles

7:00 p.m.

FSI

ESPN3.com

Sun.

14

Connecticut

4:00 p.m.

WNBA League Pass

Fri.

19

Washington

7:00 p.m.

MyINDY-TV 23/CBSSN

CBSSportsNetwork.com

Sun.

21

at

Chicago

6:00 p.m.

WNBA League Pass

Tue.

23

at

Phoenix

10:00 p.m.

ESPN3.com

Wed.

31

Atlanta

7:00 p.m.

CBSSN

CBSSportsNetwork.com

AUGUST

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sat.

3

Minnesota

7:00 p.m.

FSI

WNBA League Pass, FOX Sports GO

Thu.

8

at

Washington

7:00 p.m.

CBSSN

CBSSportsNetwork.com

Sat.

10

Atlanta

3:00 p.m.

CBSSN

CBSSportsNetwork.com

Sun.

18

at

Washington

3:00 p.m.

WNBA League Pass

Tue.

20

New York

7:00 p.m.

MyINDY-TV 23

WNBA League Pass

Thu.

22

at

Los Angeles

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN

CBSSportsNetwork.com

Sun.

25

at

Seattle

7:00 p.m.

WNBA League Pass

Tue.

27

Las Vegas

7:00 p.m.

MyINDY-TV 23

ESPN3.com

Thu.

29

Los Angeles

7:00 p.m.

FSI

WNBA League Pass, FOX Sports GO

SEPTEMBER

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sun.

1

at

Minnesota

7:00 p.m.

FSI (FSNorth)

WNBA League Pass, FOX Sports GO

Fri.

6

at

New York

7:00 p.m.

WNBA League Pass

Sun.

8

Connecticut

4:00 p.m.

WISH-TV

ESPN3.com