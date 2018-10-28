Anigbogu returns to Pacers after G League stint

Second-year Indiana Pacers center Ike Anigbogu, who has shuttled frequently between the NBA and the G League for the duration of his professional career to date, is back with the Pacers after a brief minor league stint. The team announced Sunday that Anigbogu has been recalled from its G League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

Anigbogu was assigned to Fort Wayne on October 22 and participated in the Mad Ants’ training camp, including scrimmages with the Canton Charge and the Grand Rapids Drive. The Mad Ants’ regular season begins on Nov. 2, when they visit the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Anigbogu participated in one regular-season game with the Pacers prior to being sent down, recording one rebound over three minutes. Last season, the 6-foot-10, 250-pound UCLA product saw action in 11 games with Indiana, averaging 2.7 minutes, 1.2 points and 0.8 rebounds per contest.