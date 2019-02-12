IHSAA Wrestling State Finals to be televised live Saturday on FOX Sports Indiana

The IHSAA’s 2019 wrestling state finals will be televised live Saturday, Feb. 16, on FOX Sports Indiana.

Coverage from Bankers Life Fieldhouse will start at 7:30 p.m. ET. Mark Jaynes, Mike Goebel, Blake Maurer and Greg Rakestraw will call the action.

The wrestling state finals will also be streamed live on the FOX Sports app and at FOXSportsGO.com within the FOX Sports Indiana coverage area (direct link: https://foxsports.onelink.me/SY6x/6f47957b). For viewers outside the FOX Sports Indiana coverage area, a live stream of Saturday night’s finals will be available at IHSAAtv.org. Friday’s first round and Saturday’s quarterfinals, semifinals and consolations will be available everywhere at TrackWrestling.com. In addition to the live telecast on FOX Sports Indiana, the finals will air live nationally on FOX College Sports Central.

Click HERE for a list of FOX Sports Indiana channel numbers.